(KTXL) — Attorneys general for California and New York announced Thursday that they would be launching a joint investigation into “allegations of employment discrimination and a hostile work environment” at the National Football League.

“California will not tolerate any form of discrimination,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment.”

•Video above: California teachers could get pay raise

In 2021, the NFL opened a new office for its media division just outside of SoFi Studium in Inglewood which it said would hold hundreds of employees.

In a press release, the attorneys general said they would be looking into claims made by former employees of state and federal pay equity laws and anti-discrimination laws.

The attorneys general cited multiple lawsuits, including one filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging age, sex and gender discrimination and a hostile work environment.

“No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or objectification in the workplace,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable.”

In December the U.S. Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform released a report detailing “sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic conduct” at the workplace of Washington Commanders and how the NFL “failed to curtail these abusive tactics, and buried (its own) investigation’s findings.”

The attorneys general said they had issued subpoenas Thursday to the NFL for relevant data such as gender pay disparities in compensation, harassment, and gender and race discrimination.