(KTXL) — Linden native Aaron Judge tops the list for most home runs in the American League.

The Linden High alum hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday, giving him the record for most home runs in a single season in the American League.

The New York Yankees slugger hit his record-breaking home run in the first inning against the Texas Rangers on the road in the second game of a doubleheader.

Judge also has the most home runs in franchise history, as fellow Yankee Roger Maris previously set the American League record in 1961. The former Linden Lion and the Yankees will conclude the regular season against the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Yankees will enter the postseason as the American League East Division champions after clinching the division on Sept. 28.

Judge’s 62nd homer is seventh all-time for most home runs in a season in MLB. Baseball’s record for most home runs in a season is held by San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds, who set the mark with 73 homers in 2001.

The 30-year-old tied the American League record on Wednesday, Sept. 28 with a two-run shot in the seventh inning in the Yankees series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road.