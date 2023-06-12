SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — With summer right around the corner, there is no better place to be than the Golden State when it comes to having fun.

According to a new study released by WalletHub, California is the most fun state in the U.S. to visit in 2023.

The study broke down 26 relevant, weighted metrics to determine a score in two categories, Entertainment & Recreation and Nightlife, to determine which state has the greatest number and variety of fun and cost-effective options.

You can read more about the study and the methodology used here.

California earned the top spot in the Entertainment & Recreation category and came in fourth for Nightlife, which culminated in the No. 1 ranking overall for the study.

Florida, Nevada, New York and Illinois rounded out the top five most-fun states. Conversely, Arkansas, Rhode Island, Delaware, West Virginia and Mississippi came in at the bottom of the list.

California was best or tied for best in several metrics such as restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita, performing arts theaters per capita and fitness centers per capita.

The study utilized data from a number of sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Park Service, TripAdvisor, the American Gaming Association and the NOAA Office for Coastal Management and others.

Whether you want to eat at a Michelin-rated restaurant, catch a movie or show or get a workout in, California has no shortage of activities, regardless of what your idea of fun is.