(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom declared Friday to be Workers’ Memorial Day, honoring Californians who were injured or died on the job.

“On Workers’ Memorial Day, we acknowledge, remember, and honor all those who lost their lives or were injured on the job, and renew our commitment to securing safe and healthy working conditions for all workers,” Newsom said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 462 Californians died while on the job in 2021, just one less than the 463 who died in 2020.

The two categories of California workers with the highest rates of fatal injuries were “Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting”, which had a rate of 11.7 worker fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers, and “Transportation and utilities”, which had a rate of 7.1.

The California Capitol was lit in orange in honor of Caltrans workers who died on the job. (Image: Caltrans)

According to Caltrans, the governor also lit the capitol building in orange in honor of the 191 Caltrans employees who have died on the job since 1921.

“Amid the unprecedented challenges of the past few years, essential workers across the board have sustained our state and nation and driven our recovery,” Newsom said. “California is profoundly grateful to these women and men, and is committed to protecting those who support all of us.”

Workers’ Memorial Day takes place on April 28th in recognition of the day the Occupational Safety and Health Act became effecting in 1971.