California man suspected of killing his 2 children with spear gun in Mexico

UPDATE (KGET) (8/11): Coleman is suspected of killing his children by shooting them in the chest with a spear gun, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities.

Coleman admitted to killing the children, saying he believed they were going to grow into monsters, according to the complaint.

He told authorities he was “enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories” and received visions revealing his wife passed serpent DNA to his children, the complaint says.

SAN DIEGO (AP) (8/10) — A California surfing school owner was arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death his two young children in Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, of Santa Barbara, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents while crossing into the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro checkpoint and remained in federal custody, Mexican authorities said.

The arrest came after the bodies of two children, a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found Monday morning by a farmworker at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, said Hiram Sanchez, Baja California’s attorney general.

A blood-stained wooden stake also was found, authorities said.

Coleman and the children had checked into a Rosarito hotel on Saturday, but video footage showed them leaving before dawn on Monday, authorities said.

The man later returned alone later that morning and then left the hotel for good, authorities said.

Coleman founded a surfing school in Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police in Santa Barbara said Coleman’s wife had reported them missing and said she was concerned for their well-being.

Coleman could face charges of aggravated murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.