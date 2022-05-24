BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California leaders are reacting to the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 14 children and one teacher dead on Tuesday.

14 children and a teacher dead. Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it. Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe. This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice. We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety NOW. Gov. Gavin Newsom

No words. The entire nation mourns the evil tragedy at Robb Elementary in Texas. Please join me in prayer for the families and the entire community of Uvalde. Congressman Kevin McCarthy

Today, Robb Elementary School students, staff, and families experienced something that no one should ever have to endure, and certainly not at a place we trust is safe for our children. Senseless and horrific acts like the one today in Texas – that continue to occur throughout our country – are harsh reminders that no matter how hard we try to keep our children safe, we unfortunately must always prepare for the very worst scenarios. It breaks my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Robb Elementary School community. Superintendent Mary C. Barlow

Uvalde, Texas, is the latest on the heartbreaking list of mass shootings. Reports that 14 elementary school students and a teacher have been murdered are beyond tragic. I’m just speechless at the evil that is running rampant, and behind all of these acts is a firearm. U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein