California lawmakers working to extend eviction moratorium across the state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California lawmakers say they are close to a deal to extend the state’s eviction moratorium that is set to expire next week.

“I’m optimistic that we’re going to extend the moratorium,” State Senator Scott Wiener said.

As the clock winds down on California’s pandemic-related ban on evictions, leaders of California’s Legislative Housing Committees say an extension is likely.

“I believe we need to extend them “We have hundreds of thousands of Californians who are in very real rental debt and if we do not extend them, we could see a massive wave of evictions starting in early July,” Assemblyman David Chiu said.

With the moratorium set to expire on June 30, lawmakers are in ongoing discussions with Governor Gavin Newsom on this issue and other aspects of the state budget.

A spokesperson with the Governor’s office said Monday the Governor has been clear and consistent with his desire to extend the moratorium and increase state funded rent relief up to 100%.

Lawmakers and housing advocates note that getting out already authorized rent relief has been a challenge. Newsom’s administration announced a more streamlined application process, which lawmakers hope will help.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to turn on evictions when we can help folks for being kicked out onto the streets by helping to forgive their rental debt and making sure landlords are paid,” Chiu said.

Meanwhile, landlord groups like the California Apartment Association, say future protections should only apply to renters most in need, the group says it’s open to a short-term extension.

“A lot of us would like to see a moratorium go through the end of the year, so if it goes through Sept. 30, that would essentially be a compromise,” Wiener said. “I think we can bring landlord groups along. We want to make sure everyone is at the table.”

Lawmakers couldn’t say exactly when they expect to have an agreement worked out, but are hopeful to have one by next Wednesday.