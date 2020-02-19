California lawmakers propose new law to end ‘Pink Tax’

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — California lawmakers today unveiled a new proposed law that would impact how much women spend on some everyday items compared to men.

From teddy bears to tennis shoes, California lawmakers are hoping to put an end to the “pink tax” on items marketed for women and girls.

“42% of the products out there are likely to cost more for women than they do to men,” said Sen. Hannah Beth-Jackson (D-Santa Barbara).

On Tuesday, Sen. Jackson unveiled SB873, which would expand on a state law that already prohibits gender price discrimination for services like dry cleaning.

The new bill makes it illegal in California for retailers to charge customers different prices based on gender for similar products.

California congresswoman Jackie Speier was also at the capitol for Tuesday’s announcement. He filed similar legislation at the federal level.

“It’s my hope that measure will be taken up within the next couple of months,” said Rep. Speier.

Lawmakers laid out a table full of examples Tuesday including soccer balls, blankets and razors with price differences from $1-3 for different colors. Experts say although the price difference can seem small, they say it’s still significant.

“Price discrimination exists,” said Richard Holober of the Consumer Federation of California. “it is unfair. It should be illegal”

The measure is now awaiting a hearing in the Senate judiciary committee.