California lawmakers pass state budget, send to Gov. Newsom’s desk

SACRAMENTO, Cailf. (KGET) — As California faces a financial emergency, lawmakers Friday passed the state budget.

The California Assembly gave final approval for the state budget, aiming to close the gap on a $54 billion deficit.

The $202.1 billion spending plan passed on a 57-16 vote.

“This has given us a budget that will continue to provide important support for vulnerable Californians at a difficult time,” Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon said.

The budget delays spending for schools and health care to avoid cuts in those areas and temporarily increases some taxes.

It also appropriates another $716 million for the governor to spend on the coronavirus response.

But the plan makes cuts to state worker pay, colleges, courts and housing programs.

Some of those dollars could be restored if the federal government steps in with at least $14 billion in aid by October 15.

“This budget only delays the inevitable, we will have to come back again to plug another budget deficit because we didn’t do what we were supposed to do,” Assembly member Vince Fong said.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a budget emergency allowing the legislature to draw money from the state’s rainy day fund. He weighed in on the situation Friday.

“What I believe is a responsible budget under the historically difficult circumstances that have been presented to this state,” the governor said.

Newsom, confident more financial help from federal government is on the way.