SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — State lawmakers are moving forward with a push to stop the flow of money between California and Russia.

They’re hoping sanctions out of California, one of the largest economies in the world, can help dissuade Russia from further attacking Ukraine.

“We want to make sure that California, being the fifth largest economy in the world, is not an economy that’s taking billions of dollars and essentially putting fuel in Russian tanks,” explained state Sen. David Cortese, D-San Jose.

In response to Russian tanks rolling through Ukraine, lawmakers are fighting with legislative ammunition and are aiming Senate Bill 1328 at California money that benefits the Russian government.

The bill attempts to hit Russian financial markets in multiple ways.

First, the bill requires the state’s public retirement systems to pull investments out of Russian and Belarusian assets and companies, which were originally estimated up to $2 billion dollars.

“The number will increase in terms of total impact because of the cascading effect of state investments,” Cortese said.

Cortese is the chairman of the Senate Labor, Public Employment and Retirement Committee which likely will hear the bill first. Cortese is also a co-author of the bill.

“This bill is broad enough that it’s going to force the retirement systems to go in and ask some of the funds, they are going to have to ask them questions like, who’s in this fund? Or specifically, is there an international fast-food corporation in this fund? Are they in Russia? Then if they are, then we’re going to have to divest unless you can get them out,” Cortese explained.

The bill also aims to block any state contracts from being awarded to any company doing business with Russia.

The legislation also asks private companies based in California to pull investments from the Russian economy. The bill already has bipartisan support from dozens of lawmakers.

“The repercussions are going to be very, very significant. The repercussions will rank right up there with the repercussions if any nation in Europe did the same thing,” Cortese said.

Lawmakers are working on nailing down a date for the bill’s first hearing but said it will be soon.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also signed an executive order requiring state agencies to make sure any contracts for services are consistent with the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia.