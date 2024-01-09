Across the state, there are thousands of public infrastructure projects either in the works or planned for construction and funded with Californians’ tax dollars.

Chances are you’ve seen one of the thousands of publicly funded infrastructure projects, but until today, it’s been tough to track their progress.

Tuesday morning, the office of the governor launched the state’s very first interactive website that allows you to search for projects in your area and track them as they are built.

With the new website, build.ca.gov, you can see how the state and federal governments thus far have invested 41 billion dollars into California infrastructure projects – all part of a longer-term plan to invest 180 billion into infrastructure over the next 10 years.

On the homepage of the new site, it shows you a wide variety of projects, everything from clean energy to better transportation to more broadband.

You can search the 110-page list for projects in your community and zoom in on an interactive map with featured projects in blue and what Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration refers to as ‘spotlight stories’ in orange, providing the background info for each project

“We’re making progress on each of these projects,” said Wade Crowfoot, the Secretary of Natural Resources.

He believes the website is a game-changer to ensure the government is held accountable to get the projects done, something Newsom called for last year when he signed an executive order to do just that.

“Speed and transparency are critical,” Crowfoot continued. “The governor’s direction to build this website is all about achieving both. Whether it’s water storage projects, flood protection projects, wildfire protection projects that are helping California communities continue to thrive amid climate change.”

It’s a message echoed by other secretaries serving on the governor’s cabinet.

“Transparency in government today is one of the things that people are hoping for and looking for from government leaders more than ever,” said Toks Omishakin the state Secretary of Transportation. “They want to see where their dollars are going. This is their money, and so being able to see that list and track progress is going to be important and it gives them that feel that things are happening in their community.”

Amy Tong, the Government Operations Secretary, echoes that sentiment, saying, “This is only a partial list to begin with because there are thousands out there, but as time goes by, we intend to add more, so consider this an introductory of looking where the investments are in California.”