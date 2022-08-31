BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m.

The ISO website is urging conservation of electricity due to extreme heat. During the Flex Alert consumers are urged to avoid the use of major appliances and turn off unnecessary lighting.

Reducing energy use during the critical time period stabilizes the power grid and may prevent emergency measures, such as power outages, according to the ISO.

Additional Flex Alerts may be issued through Labor Day weekend due to record-setting temperatures across the West, according to the ISO.