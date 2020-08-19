California ISO forecasting tight energy supplies this afternoon

The California Independent System Operator said on social media that it is forecasting tight energy supplies starting in the early afternoon.

The organization urges state residents to conserve energy between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. The flex alert period had previously been set to 3-10 p.m.

