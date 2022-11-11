A teenager’s life was saved after a suspected overdose from a fentanyl-laced pill thanks to the swift actions of school staff in Riverside.

Riverside Police are sharing more details about a lifesaving rescue that occurred at Arlington High School on Oct. 20.

School officials called authorities when a female student collapsed inside the main office on campus.

The student stopped breathing and school staff members began administering CPR while preparing a defibrillator. The life-saving efforts revived the student who began breathing while her pulse returned, officials said.

Emergency crews administered Narcan based on the suspicion of a drug overdose. She eventually regained full consciousness.

A subsequent investigation found the teenager had ingested a suspected counterfeit oxycodone tablet containing fentanyl. The student purchase the pills through social media and had it delivered to her home, police said.

Detectives with the Narcotics Unit later tracked down and arrested two people suspected of selling the fentanyl-laced pills to the student.

“When you engage in illicit drug use, you don’t know exactly what you’re putting into your body,” said Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez. “And with marijuana, pills, and many other narcotics intentionally being laced with fentanyl so often now, the next time could easily be your last.”

“Fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug created to help patients with pain management,” explained the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin.”

“Students and families need to know that fentanyl is real and deadly,” said Riverside Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Tim Walker. “We urge families to continue to talk to their children about the dangers of fentanyl, and drugs in general. It takes all of us to advocate for our students and their safety.”

As teen fentanyl overdoes continue soaring in California, officials are working to address the opioid threat, while remaining prepared for emergencies. In September, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Narcan would be available at all K-12 schools.