With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible.

However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes

According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that tax percentage doesn’t affect everyone.

The 13.3% rate applies to Californians who make more than $1 million. Otherwise, the state’s tax rates range from 1% to 12.3%, depending on your income.

12.3% is also highest in the nation.

10 states with the highest personal income tax rates

California: 13.3% Hawaii: 11% New Jersey: 10.75% Oregon: 9.9% Minnesota: 9.85% District of Columbia: 8.95% New York: 8.82% Vermont: 8.75% Iowa: 8.53% Wisconsin: 7.65%

A total of eight states, Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming, don’t tax residents’ income but do tax other assets like property.

According to the 2020 U.S Census Bureau, the median household income in California is $78,672. With that income, a single taxpayer would be pay $4,321.00 in state income taxes excluding other expenses, according to the 2021 California tax calculator.

A full breakdown of the state’s personal income tax bracket can be found here.

With high-income tax rates in the Golden State, some residents wonder what the money is used for.

Generally, tax money is used to pay for public primary education, parks, roads, and public safety, according to the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office. Income tax is used to fund the state’s budget.

Luckily, some financial relief could be on the way for some Californians.

California’s Middle-Class Tax Refund has been sent out to more than half of eligible residents through direct deposits or a debit card.

The Franchise Tax Board, the state agency in charge of disbursing the payments, says at least 6,739,880 direct deposits have been issued and 2,556,729 debit cards have been sent out, according to the latest numbers available.

Approximately $5 billion has been paid out so far.

The state says all payments should be distributed by the end of January 2023.