The State of California has extended the state tax filing deadline to Oct. 16, 2023 for areas impacted by a string of powerful winter storms, officials announced Thursday.

The extension aligns California with the Internal Revenue Service, which last week extended the federal tax deadline to Oct. 16 for the impacted areas. The federal extension also includes parts of Alabama and Georgia.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release.

Here’s a full list of California counties that are eligible for both state and federal extended tax relief:

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

Del Norte

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Humboldt

Inyo

Kings

Lake

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Mono

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Francisco

San Joaquin

San Luis Obispo

San Mateo

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Siskiyou

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Tulare

Tuolumne

Ventura

Yolo

Yuba

The Franchise Tax Board has also extended the filing and payment deadlines for individuals and businesses in California until Oct. 16.

This relief applies to deadlines falling on or after January 8, 2023, and before October 16, 2023, including the 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18 and the quarterly estimated tax payments, typically due on January 17, 2023 and April 18, 2023.

California taxpayers who were affected by a presidentially declared disaster, like the severe winter storms, are eligible to claim a disaster loss or reduction when filing an original or amended tax year 2022 tax return.