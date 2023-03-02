The State of California has extended the state tax filing deadline to Oct. 16, 2023 for areas impacted by a string of powerful winter storms, officials announced Thursday.
The extension aligns California with the Internal Revenue Service, which last week extended the federal tax deadline to Oct. 16 for the impacted areas. The federal extension also includes parts of Alabama and Georgia.
“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release.
Here’s a full list of California counties that are eligible for both state and federal extended tax relief:
Alameda
Alpine
Amador
Butte
Calaveras
Colusa
Contra Costa
Del Norte
El Dorado
Fresno
Glenn
Humboldt
Inyo
Kings
Lake
Los Angeles
Madera
Marin
Mariposa
Mendocino
Merced
Mono
Monterey
Napa
Nevada
Orange
Placer
Riverside
Sacramento
San Benito
San Bernardino
San Diego
San Francisco
San Joaquin
San Luis Obispo
San Mateo
Santa Barbara
Santa Clara
Santa Cruz
Siskiyou
Solano
Sonoma
Stanislaus
Sutter
Tehama
Trinity
Tulare
Tuolumne
Ventura
Yolo
Yuba
The Franchise Tax Board has also extended the filing and payment deadlines for individuals and businesses in California until Oct. 16.
This relief applies to deadlines falling on or after January 8, 2023, and before October 16, 2023, including the 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18 and the quarterly estimated tax payments, typically due on January 17, 2023 and April 18, 2023.
California taxpayers who were affected by a presidentially declared disaster, like the severe winter storms, are eligible to claim a disaster loss or reduction when filing an original or amended tax year 2022 tax return.