SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the new year rolls in, California will add two things to its list of official state emblems: a bat and a mushroom.

Joining the ranks of other golden state symbols, including the California poppy as the state flower, the California redwood as the state tree, the California grizzly bear as the state animal and the state flag, are the California golden chanterelle as the state mushroom and the California pallid bat as the state bat.

Mushrooms play a crucial role in nourishing forests and grasslands, helping decompose dead wood, improving groundwater quality and quantity and maintaining healthy soils. California is home to numerous species of mushrooms, but the California Golden Chanterelle took home the win. It is a commonly collected edible mushroom found beneath California oak trees.

The pallid bat goes to work munching on mosquitoes, wasps, flies, bark beetles and wood borers, providing more than $1 billion in pest control for California’s agriculture and reducing the risk of wildfire in their habitats. They live in almost every biome in California, including the deserts, grasslands and the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The bills establishing these new state icons hope to “help promote appreciation, study, and protection” of bats and mushrooms in the state. Bills passed during any given year go into effect by default on Jan. 1 of the next year unless otherwise stated.

