California Coastal Commission votes to end off-roading at Oceano Dunes

(KGET) — The California Coastal Commission has voted to completely phase out off-road vehicle use at Oceano Dunes over the next three years.

The commission found that off-roading at Oceano Dunes is not consistent with the state regulations, due to damage to environmentally sensitive habitat areas, impacts on air quality and public health, and impacts on environmental and tribal justice.

The move comes after nearly 40 years of debate about whether offroaders, endangered species and nearby towns can coexist.

The decision followed a 12-hour meeting, including five hours of public comments.

The Center for Biological Diversity issued a statement Thursday following the decision:

We applaud the California Coastal Commission’s long overdue action to phase out destructive off-road vehicle use at Oceano Dunes. This reprieve for endangered wildlife and coastal dunes habitat will allow the non-motorized public to enjoy our beach and dunes as well as reduce greenhouse gas and dust pollution.”

While the vote seems like an end to the year’s long debate, the non-profit organization Friends of Oceano Dunes has previously said they will file a lawsuit over a ban on off-roading.

That lawsuit will likely include the decision’s impact on the area’s local economy, which relies on tourists visiting the area.