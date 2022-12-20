While all of California may not look to transform into a snowy wonderland during the holidays, a new study from WalletHub shows that California cities are among the best places to celebrate the joyous season.
The personal finance website put together a list of the top-ranked locations to celebrate Christmas based on 32 key metrics grouped into five categories: Traditions & Fun, Observance, Generosity, Shopping, and Costs.
Researchers analyzed 100 of the country’s largest cities, giving each location an average score that determined its position.
Three California cities, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego, ranked within the top 20 best places to celebrate the holiday.
11th: San Francisco, overall score: 54.30
12th: Los Angeles, overall score: 54.24
20th: San Diego, overall score 50.40
Other California cities on the list included:
26th: Sacramento
41st: Oakland
43rd: Anaheim
54th: Irvine
60th: Santa Ana
65th: San Jose
77th: Long Beach
80th: Fremont
83rd: Fresno
86th: Riverside
91st: Stockton
94th: Chula Vista
99th: San Bernardino
The best places to celebrate the holidays are Seattle, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, ranked first, second, and third, respectively.