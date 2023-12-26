SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Some California cities landed a spot on a list of best places in the United States to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

In the study published by personal finance company WalletHub, San Diego topped other California cities on the list in second place. The City of Angels came in at seventh place, while San Francisco ranked just outside the top 10 at 11th out of the top 100 US cities for ringing in the new year. The study assessed cities across a number of categories including entertainment and food, costs, and safety and accessibility.

The top city to spend New Year’s Eve, according to WalletHub, is Orlando, Florida. Despite its famous midnight ball drop, New York City came in third with Las Vegas and Atlanta coming in at fourth and fifth respectively.

Best cities for New Year’s Eve according to WalletHub

Orlando, FL San Diego, CA New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Denver, CO Washington, DC San Francisco, CA

Orlando scored top marks based on its nightlife options, fireworks and affordable restaurants, among other things. San Diego emerged as the top NYE destination on West Coast due to its mild weather, great restaurant choices and high Google search frequency for terms like “New Year’s Eve party” and “New Year’s Eve dinner.”