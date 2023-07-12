SAN DIEGO — Two California black bear cubs are settling into their new home at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center after being rescued.

The sibling bears were discovered near their deceased mother in the the San Bernardino National Forest, wildlife officials confirmed. The nature of the mother bear’s death was not released.

Black bear cubs typically need to stay with their mother for up to 17 months. At only five months old, the bear cub brothers were deemed too young to survive on their own, the Humane Society explained.

This prompted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) to rescue the baby bears. Officials say the first cub came into their care on July 4 and the second, smaller cub was rescued on July 7.

Once reunited at the Ramona Wildlife Center, the Humane Society says it was clear the brothers were happy to be back together.

“They were vocalizing and immediately re-bonded with each other,” said Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “Our goal now is to raise them with limited to no human interaction and get them ready to return to the wild.”

As far as their new habitat, the cubs are living in an indoor/outdoor medical facility, where Project Wildlife’s animal caregivers have set up an environment with native plants and substrate. This includes California live oak, pine, clover, mulberry branches, fruit tree branches, mulch, humming bird sage, sumac, chamomile flowers and herbs.

According to the Humane Society, the bear cubs will eventually be moved to a larger outdoor enclosure, allowing them to exhibit more natural behaviors. Project Wildlife’s team says they hope to return the bears to the wild early next year.