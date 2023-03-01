All California public schools could soon be required to offer a gender-neutral bathroom on campus, should a state bill introduced by state Sen. Josh Newman pass.

The bill, introduced in February, requires that each school campus that offers kindergarten to 12th-grade classes have at least one gender-neutral bathroom available to students during the school day.

All California school districts will have until Jan. 1, 2025, to have a gender-neutral bathroom on the campus should the bill become law.

“Let’s face it — at some point during a typical 8-hour school day, everyone is going to have to go. By requiring all California K-12 schools to provide gender-inclusive restroom facilities on campus, we’ll ensure the well-being of our LGBTQ+ and non-binary students and ensure safer school communities for everyone,” Newman, a Democrat from Fullerton, said in a statement.

Under the current law, California schools are required to give students access to a restroom that correlates to their gender. The lack of gender-neutral bathrooms in California public schools can be problematic for students who don’t identify with the traditional binary genders, Newman said in a news release.

“While states across the country are passing discriminatory policies attacking LGBTQ+ students, especially trans and non-binary youth, California is doubling down to ensure that schools are safe for all students to succeed,” said Tony Hoang, the executive director of Equality California, a nonprofit civil rights organization that advocates for the rights of LGBT people in California, in a statement.

Arkansas and Idaho are a few states that have introduced discriminatory policies that attack LGBTQ+ students, KQED reported.

About 43% of transgender and non-binary students have never used the bathroom or locker room at school that matches their gender identity, according to a 2018 study from the Human Rights Campaign.

“Schools should be a welcoming, safe place for all students – this includes access to bathrooms,” California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said in a statement.