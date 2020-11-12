California attorney general says student debt relief for veterans is missing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California’s attorney general is demanding answers from the federal government on a program it promised to use to give student debt relief to combat veterans.

There’s some concern the program isn’t being used.

“Trust but verify, but when it comes to this Department of Education and this administration, I say verify.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary of Defense urging them to follow up on a promise made to veterans last year.

Last November, the federal administration said it would set up a data matching program to provide automatic student debt relief to combat veterans.

Becerra said Wednesday it’s unclear how or even if this is being used.

“We want to know details about the program, whether it provides relief to all eligible veterans, we want to know information on the number of student borrowers who have received relief under the program and the amount,” he said. “We also want information on the number of student borrowers who are entitled to but who have not yet received relief under the program.”

The attorney general says he’s not accusing the administration of anything, but says so much about the program is unclear.

He noted since 2015, combat veterans have unnecessarily paid more than $100 million in interest on their student loans.

Back in June, Becerra sued DeVos and the Department of Education for failing to implement another promised program meant to provide debt relief to veterans working in public service.