Don’t get ripped off during the heat wave.

That was the warning from California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday as the southern part of the state endured a second day of triple-digit temperatures that pushed air conditioners to the limit.

“Going into Labor Day weekend, Californians across the state are bracing for brutal temperatures that will strain the electricity grid and threaten public health,” Bonta said in a news release. “Many may seek to prepare by purchasing backup generators and air conditioning units. That’s not an excuse for businesses to jack up their prices.”

Bonta says California law generally prohibits jacking up prices on items by 10% or more during a state of emergency, which Governor Gavin Newsom declared Wednesday.

The law applies to food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, and gasoline. It also applies to repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup services, some transportation services, freight and storage, hotels, and rental housing, the Attorney General’s office said.

There are some exceptions. For example, if the price of labor, goods, or materials has also increased for the business.

Bonta says violations can result in prison time and a fine of up to $10,000.