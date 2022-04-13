BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years.

The proposal released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal of phasing out all gas powered cars by the year 2035. The rules would require 35 percent of new car sales for model year 2026, to be zero-emission vehicles.

The Air Resources Board says emissions spewed from gas-powered cars make up about a quarter of the state’s total greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source.

The proposal now begins a months-long state review process and will require approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.