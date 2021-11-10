California AG Bonta holds roundtable session on hate crimes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGET) — California Attorney General Rob Banta met with municipal leaders in San Jose for an anti-hate roundtable discussion.

The roundtable sessions are broadly aimed at developing strategies to address bias and hate, increasing awareness around available resources for members of the public, and strengthening responses to hate crime in California.

“There is no room for hate,” Bonta said. “Here in San Jose, here in California — not here, not anywhere. … I’m going to use the full authority, influence, power of this office to fight back against the forces of hate and keep Californians safe from being targeted.”

Last year, California experienced a 31% overall increase in reported hate crimes — the highest reported level in more than a decade.BAK