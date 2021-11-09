Cal-USC football game postponed due to COVID issues

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Cameron Goode #19 of the California Golden Bears recovers a fumble by Tyler Shough #12 of the Oregon Ducks at California Memorial Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Golden Bears were supposed to host Pac-12 opponent USC on Nov. 13.

The game scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to more Cal football student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Cal.

Multiple players from the Golden Bears tested positive and are unable to practice or play this week.

“It was a difficult decision to postpone this Saturday’s game against USC,” Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said in a statement. “We know how important every one of our games is to our student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do.”

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said it was not possible for them to field a team against the Trojans.

The Golden Bears’ next scheduled game will be at Stanford on Nov. 20.

