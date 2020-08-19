‘We did it!’: Cal ISO says statewide conservation efforts helped in avoiding power outages Tuesday

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, electrical power flow and conditions are monitored at the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) grid control center in Folsom, Calif. A heat wave baking California in triple-digit temperatures continued to strain the electrical system Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. But Saturday afternoon, the California ISO, which manages the power grid, said that it did not need to order power outages because the grid was able to handle consumer demand. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state electrical grid operator, CalISO, said statewide efforts to cut back on energy use even during extreme heat and high temperatures, held off the need for rolling power outages Tuesday.

The California Independent System Operator lifted a Stage 2 Emergency just after 7:30 p.m. but is still urging residents to continue to ease energy use this week. A statewide Flex Alert remains in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

We did it! Stage 2 Emergency declaration lifted. #ThanksCA! — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 19, 2020

Officials said wind energy production and statewide conservation efforts worked Tuesday evening in helping to keep up with energy demand.

“Californians made tonight a success,” CalISO president and CEO Steve Berberich said in a statement. “Everyone pulled together and responded to our warning with action to avoid any interruption in electricity supplies.”

CalISO warned that possibly record setting demand was forecast for Tuesday, but energy demands did not met the same level as it did in July 2006.

Throughout the evening, CalISO’s Twitter account had been updating visitors on grid status, even congratulating Californians for conserving and avoiding a need for rolling blackouts across the state.

CalISO’s website had seen an influx of visitors looking for information on possible outages, slowing down site loading times.

Residents are asked to continue to conserve energy through Wednesday night as more high temperatures are expected this week.