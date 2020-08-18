Cal ISO says no power outages expected Monday night thanks to lower demand, temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s power grid operator, the California Independent System Operator, said no power outages were expected Monday night thanks to lower than expected temperatures and statewide conservation efforts.

An ongoing heatwave throughout the state had put continuous strains on the California power grid as residents have been asked to conserve energy during peak energy use times. CalISO had called a statewide Stage 2 Emergency anticipating high energy use, but called it off at 7:30 p.m.

No power outages expected tonight, thanks to lower temperatures and conservation. #FlexAlert in effect 3-10 pm tomorrow. Help make a difference during the #heatwave. https://t.co/QdmTJJjJD6 — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 18, 2020

A statewide Flex Alert remains in place through Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., however. CalISO says because of continued extreme heat and high demand on energy, rolling blackouts are likely over the next two days.

CalISO forecasts possibly record-setting energy demand on Tuesday and asks residents to continue to conserve energy.

“This heat storm is not over,” CalISO president and CEO Steve Berberich said in a statement Monday night. “With continued help from California residents in conserving energy, much like today, we can reduce the risk of power outages.”

Officials say the Flex Alert is a call for a voluntary reduction in energy use. Residents are asked to avoid use of major appliances, to set thermostats to 78 degrees, to turn off unnecessary lights and to unplug unused electrical devices.