Cal ISO issues Stage 2 Emergency as heat, wildfires strain energy demand and supply

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s power grid operator, California ISO, said rotating power outages should be expected in the state and urged energy conservation as demand remained high Saturday evening because of a heatwave.
Cal ISO issued the Stage 2 Emergency at around 6 p.m. A Flex Alert is in place in state until 9 p.m. Residents are urged to avoid using large appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, and turn thermostats to at least 78 degrees.
The Stage 2 Emergency means Cal ISO is not expected to meet energy demand in the coming hours.
Cal ISO said across the state are also causing power issues. According to the operator, a fire knocked a generator and solar farm out of service. It was not clear which wildfire may have caused those outages.