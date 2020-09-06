Cal ISO issues Stage 2 Emergency as heat, wildfires strain energy demand and supply

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, electrical power flow and conditions are monitored at the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) grid control center in Folsom, Calif. A heat wave baking California in triple-digit temperatures continued to strain the electrical system Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. But Saturday afternoon, the California ISO, which manages the power grid, said that it did not need to order power outages because the grid was able to handle consumer demand. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s power grid operator, California ISO, said rotating power outages should be expected in the state and urged energy conservation as demand remained high Saturday evening because of a heatwave.

Cal ISO issued the Stage 2 Emergency at around 6 p.m. A Flex Alert is in place in state until 9 p.m. Residents are urged to avoid using large appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, and turn thermostats to at least 78 degrees.

The Stage 2 Emergency means Cal ISO is not expected to meet energy demand in the coming hours.

Cal ISO said across the state are also causing power issues. According to the operator, a fire knocked a generator and solar farm out of service. It was not clear which wildfire may have caused those outages.