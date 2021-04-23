Caitlyn Jenner says she’s running for governor of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Caitlyn Jenner says she’s in, announcing she’ll run for governor in the likely recall election against Gavin Newsom.

In a statement Friday, the reality star and former Olympian said she’s been a compassionate disrupter throughout her life, saying she is “a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor.”

Jenner had no policy proposals posted to her website Friday but did already have plenty of merchandise for sale.

Newsom sidestepped questions about Jenner jumping in on Friday.

“This state’s going to come roaring back, and so to answer your question, that’s what I’m focused on,” Newsom told reporters.

“I think today is a historic day, and I think we wish her the best of luck,” Randy Economy, a senior advisor to the recall effort, said Friday.

Economy said the effort to replace Newsom has entered a new phase.

“Like we’ve always said, we didn’t think that the front runners had emerged yet this campaign, and I think today proves our point,” he said.

“I think this is the opening act of the circus that is the recall,” Democratic strategist Steven Maviglio said.

Maviglio was press secretary for Gov. Gray Davis, who was recalled and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenneger in 2003.

“I don’t think she’s on the same level as Arnold Schwarzenegger at all. Schwarzenegger came into that recall in 2003 with some policy chops, he’d led a ballot initiative the year before, he was married to Maria Shriver, who has a lot of political recognition, and we’re not seeing this at all here,” Maviglio said.

Gov. Newsom’s campaign noted Jenner is working with Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign manager.

We always knew the Republican recall would be a ludicrous circus full of Trump supporters, which only reinforces how much Californians appreciate Governor Newsom’s competent compassionate experienced leadership during an unprecedented series of crises. Dan Newman, Newsom campaign manager

Jenner said a more formal announcement and updates will be coming in a matter of weeks.