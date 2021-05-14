CA gubernatorial Candidate Kevin Faulconer proposes tax cut plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer proposed his tax plan Wednesday, promising it will be the largest middle-class tax cut in California history.

During a one-on-one interview with 17 News, the former San Diego mayor called his plan a “gamechanger” for the state. The plan calls for ending the state income tax for individuals making up to $50,000 and households up to $100,000. That, Faulconer argued, will make the state more affordable.

Individuals earning up to $1 million would receive some state tax relief and the plan would be funded by the state’s $75-billion budget surplus.

“It’s something that we desperately need now to help our families everywhere, particularly our hardworking families in Kern County — in Bakersfield — who are paying too much to Sacramento. Our campaign is all about making it more affordable to live in California.”

During the interview, Faulconer critizend Incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to distribute $600 stimulus checks to a majority of Californians, arguing Newsom’s plan is not enough. The state, per Faulconer, needs long term tax reform.

In addition to Incumbent Gov. Newsom, Faulconer is running against other Republicans including John Cox and Caitlin Jenner.