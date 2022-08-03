BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the application for grants to help sheriff’s reduce gun violence on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Justice.

The program is called the Gun Violence Reduction Program.

The grants would go to help county sheriff’s departments seize weapons and ammunition from people who legally purchased firearms and then became prohibited within the Armed and Prohibited Persons System, according to the Department.

The Department of Justice will award the funding, according to the department.

“In the United States in 2022, there have been more mass shootings than days in the year. Gun violence is the number one cause of death of children and young adults in our nation. This is unacceptable,” Bonta said in a news release.

Bonta said he urges all county sheriff’s departments who are interested to submit their proposals by Sept. 2.