California Highway Patrol officers shot and wounded a man on the 405 Freeway, leading to an hourslong closure through the Sepulveda Pass Thursday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Skirball Center Drive.

CHP officers were traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway when they saw a red Ford Mustang parked on the right shoulder with the vehicle’s airbags deployed.

The officers stopped behind it and got out of their patrol vehicle to check on the occupant.

That’s when they saw a man standing outside the Ford, reaching into the car, CHP said in a news release.

“Shortly after, the male suspect pointed a handgun at the officers and began shooting at them. The officers returned fire and struck the suspect several times, incapacitating him,” CHP officials said in a news release.

Officers later provided medical aid to the man, who was taken to a hospital. No information was available on his condition Thursday afternoon.

CHP said the officers were not injured, though the CHP patrol car was riddled with bullet holes.

The shooting resulted in a SigAlert for the closure of the 405 Freeway in both directions. All lanes were back open by 12:45 p.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed patrol vehicles behind a red sports car that was left on the freeway with its driver’s-side door open.