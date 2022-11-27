BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound traffic along Interstate 5 in Castaic has been slowed because of a bus fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, two northbound lanes are open near Templin Highway after a bus caught fire and was stopped on the right side of the highway.

The bus fire was reported just after 3 p.m. on I-5 just south of Templin Highway. The fire to the bus spread to part of the mountain side and brush. Exploding tires sent debris across all lanes, CHP said.

Fifty to 60 on the bus were able to get out.

Expect delays through the area.