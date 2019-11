VENTURA COUNTY (KRON) — It’s an epic fall caught on camera.

A burglar fell through a restaurant ceiling in Ojai on Halloween.

The woman hits a food prep counter, then the floor.

She slowly stands up and continues the job with another suspect.

Authorities say the thieves managed to steal several hundred dollars and multiple bottles of wine from the restaurant, Bowls and Brews.

Police are looking for the female suspect, about 18 to 25-years-old, and a male suspect, about 20 to 25-years-old.