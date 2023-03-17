(KTLA) — The city of Burbank’s newest resident is an iconic superhero from the DC universe.

The city unveiled a seven-and-a-half-foot-tall bronze statue of Wonder Woman on Wednesday.

The 600-pound statue was based on a design by DC Comics artist Jenny Frison and crafted by various artisans at Burbank’s American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication, a news release said.

The Wonder Woman statue took two years to construct.

“Burbank’s newest resident is a symbol of justice and will forever stand in front of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood,” Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony said in a statement. “As one of the world’s most beloved and iconic DC Superheroes of all time, I encourage everyone to experience this masterpiece and invite your friends to see the Warrior for Peace in person here in Burbank.”

The enormous statue, which is located in front of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, is the second DC superhero statue in the city. A Batman statue is located at the AMC Walkway of Downtown Burbank.

Visit Burbank, the city’s destination marketing organization, funded both statues.

To celebrate the statue’s unveiling, Visit Burbank collaborated with DC Comics to release limited editions of the comic book “Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace,” written by Burbank resident Amanda Diebert.

Comic book fans can get a copy of the exclusive comic book by entering a sweepstake on Visit Burbank’s social media accounts.