BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire burning just off Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County has forced a closure of the freeway.

Caltrans says the Route Fire has forced a closure for northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 at Templin Highway north of Castaic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. The fire has burned more than five acres so far, officials said.

#RouteFire: Both directions of I-5 are fully CLOSED at Templin Hwy due to a brush fire. AVOID the area. https://t.co/DGoqXjpIzd — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 12, 2021

We will update this story as we learn more information.