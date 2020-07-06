Brush fire burns at least 1,100 acres in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KGET) — A fast-moving brush fire burned 1,100 acres, forced several evacuations and shut down a portion of Highway 14 Sunday in the Santa Clarita area in Los Angeles County.

The Soledead Fire broke out Sunday afternoon south of Agua Dulce at Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads, officials said. The fire is at 0% containment.

Evacuations were in effect for residents from Agua Dulce Canyon Road to Briggs and Soledad Canyon Road to Highway 14. A temporary Red Cross evacuation center was opened in Palmdale at the Victory Outreach Church.

UPDATE (5:40 pm): Please visit this link for a current Google Map of the Mandatory Evacuation area. #SoledadFire https://t.co/bMKBmi4OUL — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) July 6, 2020

At around 10:45 p.m. Caltrans said all southbound lanes of Highway 14 were open and two right lanes on northbound Highway 14 remained closed.

Firefighters are expected work through the night to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.