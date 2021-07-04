Brush fire burning in Gorman area scorches 200 acres, prompts evacuations

The Tumbleweed Fire burns near Gorman on July 4, 2021. (PG&E via L.A. County Fire Department)

A brush fire erupted close to the 5 Freeway in the Gorman area Sunday afternoon, prompting officials to order nearby evacuations.

The fire, dubbed the Tumbleweed Fire, had scorched about 200 acres and was burning at a rapid rate amid gusty winds, the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted at 2:30 p.m.

BRUSH FIRE | FS77 | SB I5 Fwy at Gorman Road | #Gorman | Approx. 200 acres burning at a rapid rate in gusty winds. Requesting a 2nd alarm response. @LASDHQ starting evacuations south of Gorman OHV park. This is the #TumbleweedFire – #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/4lQKSVD4kG — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 4, 2021

The fire was reported near Gorman Post Road and the Southbound 5 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Evacuations were underway for the Gorman Park area in Gorman, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles to get through.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.