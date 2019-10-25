Broken jumper cable discovered at PG&E transmission tower near Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, report states

PG&E filed a report with California regulators saying a broken jumper cable was discovered at a transmission tower not far from where a massive wildfire broke out overnight in Sonoma County.

The Kincade Fire broke out in rural Sonoma County during a power shut off initiated by PG&E. The fire grew to 10,000 acres by Thursday morning.

Officials did not have an estimate for how many structuress had burned.

PG&E said while power was shut off, a transmission tower near the fire had not been shut off.

PG&E confirms that Cal Fire discovered the broken jumper line at the transmission tower and reported it to a PG&E inspector Thursday morning. In the statement issued Thursday evening, PG&E said the information was preliminary and they are investigating.

The fire remains out of control and there has been no containment yet.