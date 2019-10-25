Breaking News
RED FLAG WARNING FOR KERN COUNTY MOUNTAINS UNTIL 10PM FRIDAY

Broken jumper cable discovered at PG&E transmission tower near Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, report states

State News
Posted: / Updated:

PG&E filed a report with California regulators saying a broken jumper cable was discovered at a transmission tower not far from where a massive wildfire broke out overnight in Sonoma County.

The Kincade Fire broke out in rural Sonoma County during a power shut off initiated by PG&E. The fire grew to 10,000 acres by Thursday morning.

Officials did not have an estimate for how many structuress had burned.

PG&E said while power was shut off, a transmission tower near the fire had not been shut off.

PG&E confirms that Cal Fire discovered the broken jumper line at the transmission tower and reported it to a PG&E inspector Thursday morning. In the statement issued Thursday evening, PG&E said the information was preliminary and they are investigating.

The fire remains out of control and there has been no containment yet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News