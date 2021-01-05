LA family searching for missing man who may be in Kern County

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles family is asking for help finding a 21-year-old UC Santa Cruz student who has been missing since Dec. 21 and may be in Kern County.

KTLA reported that Dane Elkins was last seen at around 8:20 p.m. near Interstate 5 and Templin Highway in Castaic, where his car was found abandoned with his wallet and cellphone still inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Dane’s mother, Deborah Elkins, told 17 News that she believes he may currently be in the Kern County area.

Elkins told KTLA that she felt her son was suffering from paranoia and suicidal thoughts the last time she spoke with him and that she believes the COVID-19 pandemic may have taken a toll on his mental health.

Authorities have searched the area where his car was found and community members organized search efforts in hopes of finding him, according to his family.

Elkins is described as being 5 feet 11 inches, tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.