BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California assemblyman announced legislation to protect animals from euthanasia, making sure every adoptable pet has a chance to find a home.

Assemblymember Bill Essayli (R-Corona) named the bill after Bowie, a 3-month-old puppy that was euthanized at the Baldwin Park Animal Center in Los Angeles by mistake late last year.

Bowie’s Law would require all animal shelters to post online the exact date the animal would be put down at least 72 hours before or face criminal penalties.

The second part of the bill calls for a statewide study, which would be funded by the state, to look at all the underlying issues behind shelter overcrowding while actively looking for permanent solutions.

“My response to shelters who say they don’t have the time or money to post 72 hours before an animal is put down. I would say, it takes more time and energy to kill a dog than it does to post on a website,” Essayli said.

It has been estimated nearly 4,000 animals in LA County’s care have been euthanized between July and November of 2022 out of 12,000 animals taken in after Bowie.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center set a record for dog euthanizations in January, having put down more than 200 dogs last month.