Body of man found in ocean off Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man was found in the ocean off Pismo Beach on Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4 a.m., California State Parks rangers received reports of a body found near the Oceano Dunes. The body was recovered but has yet to be identified by the Sheriff’s Office.

It is unknown at this time whether the death is being considered suspicious or not. It is still under investigation, according to the department.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4513.

