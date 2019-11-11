Body of man found in Madera riverbed; police shoot, kill ‘vicious’ dog during investigation

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The body of a man was found in a riverbed in Madera on Monday, and police had to shoot and kill a “vicious” dog that charged officers during the investigation.

Around 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to a possible deceased person in the river bottom in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road.

During the course of our investigation, officers were confronted with a “vicious” dog, police said.

While trying to approach the deceased person, the dog charged officers who had to shoot the dog — killing it, police said.

The deceased person was found to be an unidentified Hispanic man.

He was observed to have obvious bite marks to his legs, arms and face, police said.

The exact cause of death will be pending an autopsy.