The search continued for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru on July 11, 2020. (KTLA)

(KTLA) – A body has been found at Lake Piru Monday morning, days after Ventura County officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned.

Crews have been searching the lake since the “Glee” disappeared in the lake north of Los Angeles on July 8.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office planned to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.