Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO

FILE – In this Monday, March 13, 2017, file photo, Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger attends a special screening of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Alice Tully Hall, in New York. Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger has stepped down from Apple’s board of directors as the two companies prepare to launch their own video streaming services to compete against market leader Netflix, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Bob Iger will step down as Disney CEO and assume the role of executive chairman, Disney announced on Tuesday.

Bob Chapek, who most recently served as chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, will assume the role of CEO, effective immediately, Disney announced.

Iger will remain executive chairman of Disney through the end of 2021, according to the company.

Iger has been instrumental in making Disney a significant player in the streaming space with the launch of Disney+. The streaming service said it had 26.5 million paying subscribers during the first quarter of 2020 after launching in November.

Iger also ushered through Disney’s $71 billion acquisition of Fox’s entertainment business, which would add even more content to its streaming library. He also launched a theme park in Shanghai, further expanding Disney’s footprint across the globe and gaining 11 million visitors in its first year.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Iger said in a statement.