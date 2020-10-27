Blue Ridge Fire: 15,200-acre blaze pushes toward Chino Hills, at least 10 Yorba Linda homes damaged

One of two big wildfires that erupted in Orange County on Monday as Santa Ana winds whipped through Southern California has damaged at least 10 homes and moved from Yorba Linda toward the dry hillsides of nearby Chino Hills overnight.

The Blue Ridge Fire ignited just after 1 p.m. on the eastern edge of Yorba Linda on Blue Ridge Drive and Big Horn Mountain, close to Chino Hills State Park. It quickly spread, burning 6,600 acres by 11 p.m. and forcing more than 15,000 people to evacuate Yorba Linda and the surrounding areas near the Orange and San Bernardino County line.

On Tuesday morning, officials said the blaze had moved northwest into Chino Hills and Brea. It had grown to about 15,200 acres before noon and remained 0% contained. Some 1,000 firefighters continue to battle the flames.

At least 10 homes damaged as residents evacuate

Evacuation orders applied to around 2,500 homes or 10,000 people in Yorba Linda and about 5,600 homes in Chino Hills, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. In Brea, city officials said 276 homes were under mandatory evacuation orders.

OCFA has confirmed damages to at least 10 homes in Yorba Linda.

The fire pushed towards Chino Hills overnight but no homes have been damaged there, OCFA said Tuesday.

Authorities have not reported any injuries to residents or firefighters responding to the Blue Ridge Fire.

Orange County residents can enter their address on this page on the county website to see if they’re under evacuation orders and sign up for alerts on AlertOC.org.

Those living in Chino Hills can visit the city website, search this map, or follow the city’s official Twitter account for updates.

Schools cancel activities, some ballot drop boxes closed

Both the Placentia-Yorba Linda and Chino Valley unified school districts have announced cancellations of activities.

Families who have been evacuated/impacted by the #BlueRidgeFire, please don't be concerned about missing class. Missed classes will be excused & your school will work w/you to make up work. Due to unhealthy air quality, HS sports/activities conditioning is cancelled through Fri. pic.twitter.com/gfgNVE7Rk4 — Chino Valley Unified School District (@ChinoValleyUSD) October 27, 2020

#PYLUSD is declaring a non-instructional day for all students on Oct. 27 due to the #BlueRidgeFire. All instruction, child care services, and other district activities will be cancelled for students with the intent of returning on Oct. 28, based on guidance from #OCSD and #OCFA. pic.twitter.com/rfTrhweN9o — PYLUSD (@pylusd) October 26, 2020

Four mail ballot drop box locations within the mandatory evacuation area of the Blue Ridge Fire, as well as the Silverado Fire near Irvine, have also closed:

24705 Paseo De Toronto, Yorba Linda

5701 Trabuco Road, Irvine

1300 Sanctuary, Irvine

18931 Saddleback Ranch Road, Trabuco Canyon

Election officials urged residents who still need to return their ballots to use one of the 112 drop boxes still available in the county.

Winds expected to weaken

Chino Hills recorded wind speeds of up to 78 mph on Monday.

Fire officials hoped for better weather Tuesday, with Santa Ana winds predicted to subside by the evening. OCFA expects 10 mph winds with 20 mph gusts in the burn area.

However, the National Weather Service warned that “strong winds combined with extremely dry conditions will continue to lead to critical fire weather conditions.”