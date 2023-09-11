(FOX40.COM) — A bill designed to prevent book banning in California schools has passed the State Assembly and the state Senate.

Assembly Bill 1078 passed on Thursday and prohibits any censorship or removal of books, instructional materials, or curriculum resources that state law requires to be reflected in instructional materials, according to a press release from the bill’s author, Assembly member Dr. Corey Jackson.

“I am thrilled to see AB 1078 progressing through the legislative process,” Jackson said.

He continued, “We’re taking a firm stand against book banning in California’s schools, ensuring that our students have access to a broad range of educational materials that accurately represent the rich cultural and racial diversity of our society.”

The bill now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for final approval.

In response to the bill passing both houses, Newsom said, “California is the true freedom state: a place where families — not political fanatics — have the freedom to decide what’s right for them.”

“All students deserve the freedom to read and learn about the truth, the world, and themselves,” the governor added.