Bill reclassifying public safety dispatchers as first responders moves forward in Assembly

Assemblyman Rudy Salas was joined at today’s hearing by Tina Brazil, Don Jones, Dispatch Manager with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, representatives from the Northern California Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (NAPCO), the California National Emergency Number Association (CALNENA), the State Sheriff’s Association, and local law enforcement and fire officials who called-in to voice their support for AB 1945.

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Yesterday, a bill that would reclassify public safety dispatchers as first responders, passed the Assembly Governmental Organization Committee.

Assemblyman Rudy Salas, who authored the Assembly Bill 1945, said that the federal government currently describes dispatchers as an “administrative” or “clerical” occupation and that this misclassification does not accurately describe the work of dispatchers who undergo extensive training and whose work can mean the difference between life and death.

“I am pleased to see dispatchers getting one step closer to being recognized as first responders,” Salas said. “The safety of our communities depend on the incredible work of our emergency dispatchers who are the first to respond during emergencies. AB 1945 will finally provide dispatchers with the recognition and respect they deserve for the lifesaving work they do every day.”

AB 1945 will now move to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.